The rise in violent crime in Montreal in the past weeks was brought into stark relief once again Saturday morning as two women were victims of stabbings within blocks of each other downtown.
A 50 year old woman was stabbed in an apartment building at Clark and Rene-Levesque with police answering a 911 call at approximately 6:40 a.m. The woman was located in the apartment with injuries to her upper body. She was transported to the hospital and it was announced shortly after her arrival that her condition was critical. Her condition stabilized by the afternoon. Officers arrested a 56-year-old man in connection with the assault and he has been brought in for questioning.
Another woman, aged 20, was also the victim of a stabbing Saturday morning in the same area. The assault occurred in a commercial building located on Berri near Rene-Levesque. Police received a 911 call at approximately 9:50 a.m. Officers located the victim in the building where she was found injured in the upper body by a sharp object.
She was conscious when transported to the hospital and authorities say that her life is not in danger as her condition is stable. Police set up a perimeter at the site and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the assault.
Despite the proximity of the two incidents, police say the assaults are not connected. There are no suspects in the second assault at this time.
