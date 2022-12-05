A 38-year-old man was shot around 7 P.M at the Atwater metro station in Westmount. The incident occurred at the entrance of the metro station on de Maisonneuve Boulevard. The SPVM reports that the altercation involved a group of approximately 10 people although the trigger for the incident remains unknown.
The victim allegedly ran from the station and sought safety near the Alexis Nihon shopping center. The man was found with upper body wounds and was immediately brought to hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery. The victim is known to the SPVM and is refusing to cooperate in the investigation.
Around 11:30 P.M. police reported that an unknown gunman approached a home located on The Boulevard in Westmount and opened fire on the two front doors before fleeing the scene. No injuries occurred.
Police are examining video footage from both shootings.
