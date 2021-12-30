Two vehicles in the driveway of one home in Dollard des Ormeaux were set on fire at around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.
The SPVM arson squad is investigating. The home is in the area of Roger-Pilon and Mirabel. According to the SPVM, the car and truck were still on fire when police arrived, and firefighters were called to put the fires out. The vehicles are said to have been completely destroyed, but the home was not damaged.
Caroline Chèvrefils of the SPVM told the media that two people were seen starting the fire and subsequently ran from the scene. No parts of an incendiary device were found and the remains of the vehicles will be analyzed.
