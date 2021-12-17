Two teen young men died after their car fell from a Décarie expressway overpass Friday morning.
The province’s Bureau d’enquêtes indépendantes announced it is investigating the incident which occurred during a Sûreté de Quebec pursuit.
Preliminary information suggests that at around 2:20 a.m. SQ officers allegedly attempted to intercept a vehicle traveling on Décarie South in Montreal.
The driver of the vehicle reportedly refused to stop and reportedly sight of the vehicle was lost shortly before the Sherbrooke street exit.
The car was eventually found seriously damaged on Décarie North near Sherbrooke with the two occupants of the vehicle, young men aged 16 and 18 found dead.
Montreal Police will assist in the investigation under the supervision of BEI investigators.
The BEI is asking anyone who may have witnessed this event to contact it via its website at www.bei.gouv.qc.ca.
The Independent Investigations Bureau investigates all cases where a person, other than a police officer on duty, dies, suffers a serious injury or is injured by a firearm used by a police officer during a police intervention.
