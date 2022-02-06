Two St. Laurent buildings targeted by arsonists

Two St. Laurent borough apartment buildings were targeted by arsonists about 1 a.m. Feb 6, but little damage was done, according to reports.
One fire was set in an apartment building on Jules-Poitras Blvd., but did not spread beyond a cardboard box in the building's garage thanks to quick action from Montreal firefighters. Tenants were evacuated, but all returned to their homes.
The second fire caused minor damage to a vacant residence, also in the borough.
Police, who are investigating, told the media that all indications are the fires were deliberately set.
