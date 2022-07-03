Two shootings within three hours, two men in hospital

Police are investigating two shootings in Montreal that took place within three hours of each other early Sunday morning.
The two victims have been hospitalized.
At 12:40 a.m. Sunday, a man knocked on the door of a MacDonald Avenue apartment in the west end and shot the 34-year-old occupant in the lower body. Police say that while the victim's injuries are severe, his life is not considered to be in danger. The reason for the shooting is not known at this time.
The second shooting took place at 3:20 a.m. Sunday at St. Laurent near Milton, and followed an argument between two men in their 20s, police told the media. The victim, who was injured in the lower body, is 24 years old. There is no fear for his life, police say.
