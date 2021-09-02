Two shootings in 12 hours in Montreal

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a shooting which occured in Pierrefonds-Roxboro at approximately 1:20 a.m. Thursday.
It is the second shooting in Montreal in less than 12 hours, this time in the northwest part of the city.
Three men were arrested on Wednesday afternoon following a shooting in the Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood at the intersection of 55th Avenue and 3rd Street.
A man in his 20's was injured by shards of glass while trying to flee inside a residence after at least one person in a vehicle opened fire in his direction.
The suspects, all of whom are known to police are 19, 22 and 23 years old.
Less than 12 hours later, police responded to 911 calls concerning gunshots fired at two cars that were parked on Olympia Street, near the intersection at Gouin Boulevard.
No arrests have been made in the second shooting and no injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.
Officers are investigating the scene with K9 police dogs in order to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
