Two Montreal schools are experiencing a precautionary closure due to possible outbreaks of Omicron.
According to an online tracking system, COVID Écoles Québec, École des Coquelicots in Verdun and École Sainte-Geneviève Sud in Lasalle are now closed until the holiday break Dec. 24.
Students and staff affected by the two closures will only return to the institutions after the holidays.
According to a letter sent to parents, the precaution is being taken as a result of "numerous" students who have have tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 over the past week.
All students, parents and staff members are being encouraged by health authorities in collaboration with the schools to take a Covid-19 test. A request to share the test results with the institution was also included in the letter issued by the schools announcing the closures.
unbelievable the hysteria is beyond belief
