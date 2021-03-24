Two Montrealers countering anti-Semitic content on TikTok

Montrealers Lauren Lieberman and Ada Yakobi are working to educate those who post and share anti-Semitic content on the social media platform TikTok.
Last month, Lieberman, a social media influencer, alerted her followers to an anti-Semitic video posted by a Quebecer who joked about placing Jews in ovens. The Montreal police hate crimes unit has been looking into the video, which was removed by TikTok for violating its community guidelines.
According to media reports, the offending poster was responding to a posted question, “tell me you’re Jewish without telling me you’re Jewish.” Reports say a man responded in French, “I’m not Jewish, but I want to adopt one....I even made them a bed so that they can feel at home.”
The video then shows a pillow and blanket in the poster’s oven, a reference to Jews burned in crematoria during the Holocaust. Lieberman told the media that she asked the poster for an explanation and apology, and the poster’s response was that the intention was not to offend, but to provoke a laugh.
Now, after being alerted to more anti-Semitic videos, including people dressed in concentration camp uniforms, and seeing some on her own on TikTok, Lieberman is using her Instagram account to call attention to the TikTok content and call on posters to improve their behaviour.
“I have an obligation to stand up to anti-Semitism and all forms of hate,” Lieberman has written on social media.
As part of the effort to educate, Lieberman, with The Foundation for Genocide Education, interviewed a Holocaust survivor on Instagram.
And according to a report, Lieberman and Yakobi, an account manager at an information technology company, have also started a “TAKE A STAND AGAINST ANTISEMITISM” room on Clubhouse, which will include weekly panel discussions and question periods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.