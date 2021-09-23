Two Montreal elementary schools closed due to Covid outbreaks. The first closure happened at Sainte-Odile Elementary School — located on Depatie Street in Ahuntsic-Cartierville. Each of the 530 students were sent home due to what the school described as “several” infections.
A letter sent to each of the parents at Sainte-Odile informed them that the school will remain closed until September 24. The number of COVID-19 cases at the school is information that has not been released to the public at this time.
To ensure the school’s 530 students don’t fall behind on class work, a virtual set up will be put in place. According to Alain Perron — spokesperson from the school service centre — every child now has a computer and virtual classes will be in session.
Additionally, Perron also confirmed on Wednesday that École Saint-Émile in Rosemont is the second school that will close this week due to an outbreak. No other details regarding their situation have been released at this time.
The school closures come into play as rapid testing begins to pile up in Quebec schools across the province. Rapid tests have been rolled out in 10 Quebec regions.
