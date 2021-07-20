Two Montreal friends identified in Miami condo collapse

Two Montreal friends named Anastasia Gromova and Michelle Pazos are now identified as victims in the Miami condo collapse of the Champlain Towers South Building that killed at least 97 people on June 24.
Anastasia and Michelle were in Miami for a vacation. It was a chance for the friends to spend time together before Gromova left Montreal for an opportunity to teach English in Japan. They stayed in Pazos’ father Miguel’s condo in the Towers. Miguel Pazos also died in the collapse.
Miami-Dade police found Michelle Pazos’ body in the rubble of the condo collapse on July 9, as well as 55-year-old Miguel Pazos’ body a day later. But Anastasia Gromova’s body has not been found yet.
Gromova’s family flew to Miami from Toronto after finding out about the collapse. Sergiy Gromova — Anastasia’s father — described his daughter as a strong and smart young woman. The Gromova family are among the last families waiting for answers on their loved one’s body confirmation in the collapse.
Global Affairs Canada has confirmed three Canadians that have died in the Miami condo collapse. The first Canadian identified was former Montrealer Ingrid “Itty” Ainsworth. She died in the collapse with her Australian-born husband Tzvi Ainsworth. Global Affairs Canada did not announce all the names of Canadians who have died in the collapse, but are providing consular assistance to the families of the deceased.
