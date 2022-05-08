Two men were shot and wounded at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday in the industrial area of western St. Laurent at Hickmore near Merizzi, after an argument in a building continued onto the street.
According to reports, police were alerted to the shooting at 4:10 a.m. One of the victims is 30 years old and has upper body injuries, was taken to hospital and is out of danger, the SPVM said.
The second victim is 22 years old and went to the hospital on his own, and he is also not in danger.
A shooter or shooters ran from the scene. A security perimeter was set up and police are investigating.
