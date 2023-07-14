Two men sentenced for assault on decorated detective Pietro Poletti

Two men amongst four convicted in connection with an assault on decorated Montreal police detective and highly regarded former Hampstead Public Security director Pietro Poletti were sentenced on Friday.
Poletti, an expert on the Mafia, and his mother, 82 at the time, were attacked in their LaSalle home in 2020, during the COVID pandemic. Poletti was injured in the face and back.
One attacker, Yadley Deutz Saint-Jean, 25 at the time of the incident, was sentenced to eight years in prison — he has already served two years.
The other attacker, Mitchaino Bruno, 26 at the time of the attack, was sentenced to nine years in prison. At the time, the two were charged with assault, breaking and entering, uttering threats, mischief, and for destroying property inside the home.
The motive for the attack is still not known, and for this reason, Poletti says he is still in fear of another attack.
As previously reported in The Suburban, Poletti’s home was invaded on June 12, 2020. Three men wearing surgical masks rang his doorbell and attacked him with various weapons, including a brick and a stick.
Poletti’s mother ran upstairs but an assailant pulled a chain from her neck. As Poletti fought back, he heard one of the men say, “shoot him,” before they fled the scene. A neighbour recorded the getaway car’s license plate. Longueuil police located the vehicle that same day as the attack with Saint-Jean and two others related to the attack inside.
Two others, Sandel Pierre and Louis-Simon Jacques previously pled guilty to charges filed against them before the trial began. Pierre, who took part in the attack, was sentenced to four years and Jacques, the getaway driver, received a 32-month sentence.
