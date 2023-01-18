Jerome Leach, 27, and Evander David Leach, 25, pleaded guilty in Quebec Superior Court Wednesday in connection with a 3:30 a.m. Oct. 5, 2019 shooting that led to a major probe called Project Trinity, which resulted in 17 individuals being arrested in 2020 in connection with drug and weapons trafficking.
Specifically, the two pleaded guilty to playing a role in a shooting that was intended to harm or endanger a person they did not know and to firearms trafficking. The intended victim, 31, was not harmed by the seven shots fired at him.
Evander Leach was sentenced to two months' probation and Jerome Leach will be sentenced at the end of January. There was no mention in court if the two pleading guilty Wednesday were related. A Pincourt resident, the alleged shooter, was already charged with attempted murder.
The 2019 shooting took place on the street at Queen Mary and Trans Island, a block away from Décarie Blvd. The resulting Project Trinity investigation led to the seizure of five guns, six illegal devices, hundreds of ammunition rounds and various illegal drugs.
The 17 arrested in 2020 were Jerome Leach, Chaquille Boyce-Dickson, Glendon Joseph, Evander Leach, Kelvin Munroe, Lalute Reid, Esbon Batiste, Alexandria Thomas-Bailey, Samantha Thomas-Bailey, Victoria Thomas-Bailey, Amir-Reza Zarin, Kelvin Dautruche, Ashley-Jade Hyacinthe, Shante John, Nicolas Lewis-Meade and Duranus Shevron Joseph.
