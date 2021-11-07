Two men found dead in Côte des Neiges apartment

Two men were found unconscious and later decalred dead in an apartment on Bouchette St. in the Côte des Neiges area at 1 a.m. Sunday, according to SPVM's Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes.
The men were 39 and 45. Police were alerted to an "ongoing armed assault" at 12:28 a.m. Sunday., and found one man armed with a knife, taking refuge. Officers took up positions outside the apartment.
The BEI report says police had heard one man moaning and entered the apartment at 1 a.m. where they found the two men.
"In accordance with the Regulation respecting the conduct of investigations of the Independent Investigations Bureau, the parallel investigation has been entrusted to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), which will also act as a support police service," the BEI report adds. "The SQ will provide a forensic identification technician who will work under the supervision of BEI investigators.
"The BEI is asking anyone who may have witnessed this event to contact it via its website at www.bei.gouv.qc.ca."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.