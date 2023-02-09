Two firebombings at St. Laurent restaurants two blocks, 40 minutes apart

Two firebombings with Molotov cocktails took place at two St. Laurent restaurants in the early morning hours Thursday, two blocks apart and within 40 minutes of each other.
But police, so far, say there is not yet evidence of a link between the two arson incidents.
The first incident took place at around 3:10 a.m. at the corner of Marcel Laurin near Thimens Blvd. The window of the business had been smashed and the fire was quickly brought under control. No one was injured and damage was light.
The second fire took place at Marcel Laurin and Côte Vertu, two blocks south. Police say this was an attempt to set the restaurant terrace on fire. There were no injuries and the fire, again, was quickly brought under control.
Both attacks are under investigation.
These incidents are two of many arson incidents that have taken place in the borough in recent months and over the years, including a Molotov cocktail attack in November on Montpellier.
Other incidents:
• On Nov. 9, a Molotov cocktail was found in the heavily fire damaged Bab Sharqi Syrian restaurant, at Deslauriers and Benjamin-Hudon Streets in St. Laurent. A person was arrested in December after another arson attempt.
• In early November, thirteen of 28 car fires took place in two lots. Police were called at 8:40 p.m. Nov. 2 as three cars burned in a lot at Lebeau and Gince Streets, in southeastern St. Laurent. Police were then called at 4:30 a.m. Nov. 3, where 10 cars were burning in a lot at St. Amour and St. François.
• This past July, Montreal police investigated the suspected arson of a vacant building on Marcel Laurin Blvd. near Laval Road.
• Ilyesse Gorfti, 27, was arrested March 10 by the Arson and Explosives Unit of the SPVM in connection with a van fire that took place on Valade Street a week earlier.
• Two borough apartment buildings were targeted by arsonists about 1 a.m. Feb 6, but little damage was done, according to reports.
• Some cars were burned in local driveways in recent years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.