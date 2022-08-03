Two men are dead after two possibly linked shootings Tuesday night, one in the borough of St. Laurent and the other in neighbouring Ahuntsic-Cartierville, according to reports.
The first shooting took place at 9:45 p.m. at Jules-Poitras and Deguire near Roman-Zytynsky Park, in the eastern section of St. Laurent borough, not far from Autoroute 15.
SPVM spokesperson Gabriella Youakim told the media that the first victim had been hit in the upper body and died on the scene.
Just over an hour later, at 10:50 p.m., police were alerted to a second shooting just east from the scene of the first, at Sauvé West and Meilleur near near Saint-Benoît Park in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.
Côte Vertu in St. Laurent becomes Sauvé eastbound in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, just after Autoroute 15. Meilleur is a few blocks after Autoroute 15 to the east.
The man died on the scene as well. No arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning. Security perimeters were set up at both scenes.
Police told the media the two incidents may be linked.
Yoakim told the media the two murders are the 16th and 17th to occur this year in Montreal.
