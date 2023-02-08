An STL city bus crashed into a Laval daycare early Wednesday killing two children and injuring six others. Some of the children were pinned beneath the bus which crashed through the front of the Garderie educative Ste-Rose.
A parent at the daycare helped subdue the driver, who reportedly was barely dressed and in a hysterical state. The man who subdued the driver was in shock, and his wife told reporters that the crash was intentional but could not explain further.
The driver, Pierre Ny St-Amand, 51, has been arrested and faces homicide charges.
The space that was hit was for kids 4-5 years old. The driver had been employed by the STL for about a decade but had no history of unusual behaviour. The daycare is on a cul-de-sac and tucked inside a private lane, with no bus stop.
A large tow truck is sitting parked nearby ready to remove the bus. Parents have gathered in the street around the daycare on Terrasse Dufferin in Sainte-Rose near rue Senecal, and a squad from the city’s Urgence Social team is on site to offer support.
A large rescue effort is underway, including determinations about safely removing the bus to reach the victims.
Laval Police have confirmed that the driver is being interrogated now. Multiple reports confirm that 8 people were transported to hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.