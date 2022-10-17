An 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl are dead with a suspect in custody after Police responded to a 911 call in Laval Monday night. Police answered the call at approximately 6 p.m. on Lauzon Street in the Sainte-Dorothée area.
it was a domestic violence incident with both children being sent immediately to hospital where they were pronounced dead. Two adults were at the scene. One was a 46-year-old man who was sent to the hospital in critical condition where police have placed him in custody on site. The other adult was examined by paramedics and did not require hospitalization.
The SPVM has not revealed the connection between the children and the two adults.
