Quebec Superior Justice Chantal Corriveau has suspended two provisions of the newly passed language law Bill 96 until they can be heard on the merits in a later court case.
The provisions involve the law's requirement that companies are required to pay certified translators to create French translations of legal documents. Those launching the case argued that small and medium-sized English-speaking companies could face obstacles and delays in terms of obtaining justice.
Justice Corriveau wrote that “the plaintiffs raise a serious question, namely a possible contravention of section 133 of the Constitution Act, 1867, which provides in Quebec for access to the Courts in French and in English.... The plaintiffs argue that this is contrary to a provision of the Constitution and creates a barrier preventing access to the Courts for legal persons whose representatives are English-speaking. The additional costs and additional time required to obtain a certified translation create an obstacle to access to justice."
The Quebec government argued that Bill 96 "was adopted to promote French and since justice must be exercised in French, the contested provisions are valid and do not create any obstacle to access to justice."
But Corriveau ruled that "the plaintiffs have demonstrated irreparable prejudice in the event of the entry into force of the new provisions during the proceedings, in particular since the new provisions may make access to justice impossible or illusory in the case of urgent procedure. The requirement for a translation certified by a certified translator must be assessed according to the delays and the costs they entail. It is likely that this requirement will lead to an obstacle to access to justice."
The case on the merits of the Bill 96 provisions is expected to be heard in November.
Other groups have launched legal challenges against Bill 96 as well.
