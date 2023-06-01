Two arson attacks within an hour in St. Laurent, Lachine

Two arson attacks on four vehicles each took place in less than an hour in the boroughs of St. Laurent and Lachine in the early morning hours Thursday.
These are two of many such attacks that have taken place on vehicles and businesses in Montreal boroughs in recent months.
Police and the fire department were alerted to the first fire in Lachine, to a parking lot of a business at Pacifique near Montreal-Toronto Blvd. The four vehicles were destroyed. No incendiary devices were found, and no one was arrested as of Thursday morning.
The second call to 911 came at 2:25 a.m. about a fire at a business at Lebeau near Gince in St. Laurent, where again, four vehicles are considered to be a total loss. In this case, an incendiary object was found. It is not known as of Thursday morning if the two incidents are linked.
Last Nov. 2, three cars were set on fire in the same area, at Lebeau and Gince.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.