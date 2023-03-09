Two arrested in St. Laurent shooting

Two suspects, 16 and 18 years old, were arrested at separate times for an attempted robbery and attempted murder of a pedestrian in St. Laurent that took place in early January.
The 18-year-old, Jafaree Wright, was arrested March 8 and "faces charges including attempted murder, robbery with a firearm, discharging a firearm, conspiracy and receiving stolen goods," says an SPVM statement.
The 16-year-old, whose identity cannot be revealed, was arrested in mid-February. The suspect "appeared in Youth Court "and is accused, among other things, of robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault, conspiracy and receiving stolen goods. The two suspects will remain detained pending further proceedings."
The police investigation was conducted by the West Criminal Investigation Section of the SPVM, in collaboration with St. Laurent's Station 7 and other police units.
The SPVM pointed out that "on January 7, 2023, around 11:30 p.m., a 19-year-old man walked on rue Dépatie, near rue Cléroux, in the borough of Saint-Laurent. Two suspects, who had been following him for several minutes, suddenly threatened him with a firearm in order to steal his cell phone and other personal effects. As he resisted and screamed for help, the victim was hit by a bullet in the abdomen, and then collapsed. The suspects immediately fled on foot. When police arrived, the victim was rushed to hospital. He is currently continuing his recovery at home."
As reported by The Suburban, a few hours later, police were called again to the borough, this time to the scene of a shooting at a bar at Côte Vertu and Lebeau in the eastern section of St. Laurent. Police say there were no victims or suspects in the area, but they did find evidence that the bar had been fired upon, as well as shell casings.
The police reminded the public that "anyone with information about criminal acts can contact 911 or their neighborhood station. It is also possible to communicate anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or via the reporting form available on the infocrimemontreal.ca website. Rewards of up to $3,000 can be awarded by Info-Crime Montreal for information leading to the arrest of suspects. Certain conditions apply."
The borough has been the locale of numerous crimes in recent months, including firebombings, shootings and a fatal stabbing.
