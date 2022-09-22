Two arrested in Rockland Shopping Centre murder

Two men were arrested, one in Vancouver and another in Ottawa, for the murder Aug. 23 of Maxime Lenoir, 44, at the Rockland Shopping Centre in Town of Mount Royal as he was about to enter his car in the mall's parking lot.
Lenoir is reported to have been a cocaine smuggler working with a Mexican cartel and connected to organized crime, including the Mafia and the Hell's Angels. On the same day, within a half-hour, another man was murdered in the Latin Quarter downtown. A link has not been established between the two murders.
The suspect caught in Vancouver is 33 years old, and the second person arrested in Ottawa, who has been arrested before for firearm offences and is known to Montreal police, is 27. The latter is said to have driven the getaway car, which the two tried and failed to set on fire.
Both will be facing charges of premeditated, first-degree murder.
SPVM Acting Director Sophie Roy said that “the Montreal population’s sense of security was affected on Aug. 23, when two firearm homicides were perpetrated in broad daylight, half an hour apart.
"Today, thanks to the rigorous work of investigators and specialized teams, we are pleased to be able to confirm the arrests in connection with the first event that occurred at the Rockland Centre. As for the St. Denis Street homicide, I can confirm that the police investigation is ongoing and that our investigators are stepping up their efforts to resolve it."
The SPVM statement added that "the cooperation of the population was useful in resolving the homicide committed at the Rockland Centre. The SPVM thanks citizens for their cooperation and encourages them to share any information relating to the murder committed on St. Denis. Do not hesitate to contact 911 or your local station. It is also possible to communicate anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or via the reporting form available on the infocrimemontreal.ca website."
"Let us continue to unite our efforts in the fight against armed violence."
