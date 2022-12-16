Two arrested in CSL in alleged real estate scam

The SPVM's Economic Crimes Section has arrested two suspects "in connection with a real estate fraud whose victims are owners seeking to sell their homes quickly in exchange for a cash amount," police announced.
"The two suspects, who were apprehended in Côte St. Luc, are Mark Blumenthal, 51, and Constantin Niphakis, 42," the SPVM announcement says. "They appeared yesterday at the Montreal courthouse and face several counts of fraud. The alleged fraudsters, who run a business called “I buy CA$H houses”, allegedly caused losses amounting to more than $1.5 million to a dozen victims."
Police say the scheme used by fraudsters is to "pose as investors who buy houses, renovate them and resell them for a profit.
"To generate interest among their potential victims, who are often in a vulnerable situation, they dangle the possibility of a quick transaction. The victims then find themselves before a notary or a lawyer chosen by the fraudsters, in order to sign a sales contract. On site, a percentage of the sale price is given to them in cash. It is also explained to the victims that the rest of the sale price will be paid to them after the renovations and the resale of the house, at the latest in one year.
At the same time, "the fraudsters take out a large mortgage loan from a private lender. They then voluntarily fail to fulfill the conditions laid down and do not carry out the renovation work either. In the end, the house is seized by the company that granted the mortgage. The fraudsters leave the adventure with the mortgage money in their pocket, while the victims wait for a second payment that will never come."
The SPVM is asking that "anyone with information regarding the activities of Mark Blumenthal and Constantin Niphakis is encouraged to contact 911 or their neighborhood station. It is also possible to communicate anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or via the reporting form available on the infocrimemontreal.ca website."
The SPVM also offered related prevention tips, including: Be vigilant when it comes to real estate transactions. Beware of offers that seem quick and advantageous. Consult professionals, whom you will have chosen yourself and whom you trust. Talk with your loved ones before making a final decision and signing documents. Get title insurance, which covers legal costs in the event of title theft."
