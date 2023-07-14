Two men were arrested July 7 and 13 for suspected arson attacks that took place in Montreal West the SPVM has announced.
Police say the incidents are not believed to be related, and the arrests were the result of separate investigations.
An SPVM statement says that on the afternoon of Friday July 7, "a citizen contacted 911 to report the presence of a suspicious man in a medical centre on Westminster Avenue North, in Montreal West.
"The individual in question was reportedly seen at the same location on June 23. He allegedly tried at this time to start a fire in the toilets of the establishment. Patrol officers dispatched to the scene arrested him a few minutes later."
An investigation "made it possible to link the apprehended individual, a 37-year-old man, to the arson attempt. The investigation is continuing to determine whether he could be responsible for other similar events that occurred recently in the same area. The suspect's motives remain unknown at this time." The suspect is believed to have attempted to start a fire in an ATM on Westminster on June 20 and July 4.
