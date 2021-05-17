Two men aged 19 and 20 were arrested in Côte St. Luc by the SPVM about 6:30 p.m. Monday for uttering threats to members of the Jewish community, SPVM spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant told The Suburban. The incident took place in the area of Kildare and Westminster.
These arrests follow Sunday's attacks by numerous pro-Palestinian protestors on participants in a pro-Israel rally, and a pro-Palestinian protest Saturday that included anti-Semitic signage and the breaking of a glass wall at Westmount Square where the Israeli consulate is located.
Brabant told The Suburban police were called after two men were seen driving around Kildare and Westminster making threats to people in the area. "We have many officers patrolling the area, so with the information we got, we were able to arrest the two men, ages 19 and 20, linked to the threats...made toward Jewish people. We're investigating [whether the two committed a hate crime]. The two were transported to a detention centre, and they will be met by investigators."
We also contacted Mayor Mitchell Brownstein about the incident. "Police intervened immediately and made arrests," the Mayor told The Suburban. "The highest level of surveillance is being provided by station 9, supported by other neighborhood stations and Cote St. Luc Public Security."
Hampstead has also "increased the Public Security surveillance on the synagogue and streets, and has increased patrols" throughout the town, Councillor Michael Goldwax wrote on the Hampstead Community Dialogue Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.