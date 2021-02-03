Twitter's double standard on censoring posts calling for violence?

Earlier this year, social media giants like Twitter and Facebook banned now-former U.S. president Donald Trump from posting after the Jan.6 riot at the US Capitol which was preceded by Trump’s call for demonstrators to march on the Capitol.
Project Veritas, the organization whose undercover journalists secretly record representatives of media and social media companies, released footage of a Twitter Zoom meeting indicating there is more censorship to come. But even German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the ACLU have referred to such banning as that of Trump as problematic, as has First Amendment advocate and lawyer Alan Dershowitz. Most free speech advocates feel the standard should be free expression except for overt incitement to violence.
Critics have also pointed to an apparent double standard — the Washington Post reported that some planning for the Jan. 6 violence took place on Facebook, but the alternative social media site Parler, a favourite of conservatives, was taken down by its host, Amazon.
Others have pointed to other examples of double standards, the allowance of violent posts and posters on Twitter. Some examples:
• A Nov. 3, 2020 post by Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei, still up as of this writing, saying “Palestine will be free, while the fake Zionist regime will perish.”
• “Kill Trump” hashtags and Twitter handles.
• A still existing Twitter account called “Pigs in a blanket, fry ‘em like bacon!,” a call for violence against police.
• Twitter allowing users last June, during protests in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police, to organize the looting of an upscale California neighbourhood.
• According to a media report, “social media networks and platforms have been mobilized in far more reprehensible and deadly ways than has been the case in the US. While WhatsApp has been the main culprit in enabling horrific violence against Muslims in India, Twitter has been the weapon of choice for Hindutva trolls to relentlessly hound minorities, the political opposition of the Bharatiya Janata Party, dissenters, and critics.”
• According to another media report from last October, filmmaker Ava DuVernay and the former children’s laureate Malorie Blackman called out Twitter for “failing to protect women and minority users from abuse.” DuVernay posted: “Does [Twitter’s policy against posts wishing for death] also go for Black and Brown women who have long been and continue to be harassed and threatened with assault and death on this platform or nah? I think no. Because I see those same accounts still up. Still causing harm. Your anyoneis disingenuous.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.