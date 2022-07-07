The numbers are in and the plan to create a non-profit commercial development corporation (SDC) along Sherbrooke and Monkland in NDG will go to a referendum… or not.
A total of 120 signatures were entered during a 10-hour registry period, forcing a vote unless the borough council withdraws the project altogether.
The number of businesses eligible to sign stood at 441, with 55 signatures required to prompt a referendum on the issue. This chapter in the SDC saga was a fractious one in the community with many merchants balking at a project being imposed both in terms of their membership and cost, that not enough information was provided, and other issues.
The results must be formally deposited at borough council which will then decide. The next regular scheduled meeting is in September, but a special meeting may be called before then.
Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa stated that she noted “several merchants' desire to hold a referendum on the creation of the Société de développement commercial (SDC) NDG. I will take the time to meet with representatives of the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Borough and members of Biz NDG, the organization that initiated this project, to analyze the situation and determine the following steps to take in this matter.”
In May, the local merchant association BizNDG presented a plan to council with 60 signatures to create an SDC, which would ostensibly leverage business voices, obtain more city resources, create marketing and action plans, branding and special events to improve the business environment.
But not all area owners were on board with the fees – based on square footage – or the mandatory membership, regardless of size or vocation.
Veterinarian Allan Gilmour was a vocal opponent of the plan, telling The Suburban the process was “intentionally confusing, difficult, and complex and despite that, within two weeks, we were able to get nearly 25% of the merchants that were to be obligated into this SDC to sign the opposition register… The generosity of time, energy, and money that many business owners freely demonstrated in this effort is testament that it is not solely about the money but to a higher principle of transparency which was demonstrably absent in the process of establishing this SDC.”
Several critics of the plan cited a comment made by Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa on social media in an upbeat post in Q & A format promoting a SDC, that the city and borough contribute to the corporation but added, “merchants alone cannot get public funding to revitalize their streets. The SDC can!”
“So why have elections?” one merchant told The Suburban. “This is a wholesale declaration that bureaucracy runs the city and that's where the decision-makers are. That's exactly at the heart of what we saw Sue Montgomery come up against. Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.”
Gilmour also took issue with the sentiment. “As to the very notion that having to pay into an SDC is required to talk to or get services from our municipal government just speaks to the broken system itself” he said, adding, “whenever the borough meets to discuss the next steps regarding the current attempt to push this SDC it will be doomed to failure.”
