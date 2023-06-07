Twenty-three bilingual municipalities, spearheaded by Côte St. Luc, have launched a lawsuit against the Quebec government, challenging aspects of the new language law Bill 96 in Quebec Superior Court.
The announcement was made at a press conference Wednesday June 7 at Côte St. Luc city hall. The municipalities challenging the law include those that are officially bilingual because they have more than 50 percent mother tongue anglophone populations, and those which have opted in, declaring to the government they want to remain officially bilingual as they are below the 50 percent mother tongue threshold. They are being represented by constitutional lawyer Julius Grey.
The municipalities challenging the law are Baie d'Urfé, Beaconfield, Blanc-Sablon, Bonne-Ésperance, Chichester, Côte St. Luc, Dollard des Ormeaux, Dorval, Havelock, Hope Town, Kazabazua, Kirkland, L'Isle Aux Allumettes, Montreal West, Mulgrave and Derry, New Carlisle, Pointe Claire, Senneville, Sheenboro, Shigawake, Stanbridge East, Wentworth and Westmount. Some of the Mayors were on hand in person, and others appeared virtually from as far away as 60 km from the border with Labrador.
As previously reported in The Suburban, the provisions the cities want declared invalid and inoperative are the prohibition for contracts to be written in a language other than French, “even if both parties agree,”; allowing OQLF inspectors to inspect and seize, at any time without notice, any documents, equipment and computers from any municipal body; that cities have to declare in resolutions that they want to maintain their bilingual status if the English mother tongue population is below 50 percent; that the language minister or another designated minister can withhold provincial government grants to a city if they don’t comply with any provision of the law; and that a city has to punish any employee who does not comply with Bill 96.
The lawsuit says that the Bill 96 provisions "no longer allow [the municipalities] to function in the same way they previously did... they are all directly affected by law 96 and will suffer the consequences of its application."
CSL Mayor Mitchell Brownstein told the press conference that "the purpose of local government is to provide exemplary service to the people in our community, without judgment. The English language forms an important part of the identity of a majority of our residents....The only way to provide municipal service in a community like ours is through respect and tolerance of differences. Bill 96—like Bill 21 before it—is flawed and we look forward to making our case in court.”
Dollard des Ormeaux Mayor Alex Bottausci said, “our decision to take action against this legislation stems from a serious apprehension of the inevitable threat that its application poses to the safety and well-being of our residents as well as the risk it poses to the financial health and future development of our city.”
Bonne-Espérance Mayor Dale Roberts-Keats, speaking from that municipality that has a population of 695, said the language law “has created much confusion with regards to the obligation to use French for all contracts.
"It’s absurd that for our municipality where 99 percent of the population has English as their preferred language, we can’t produce contracts with suppliers in our community in English.”
During the press conference, CSL councillor Steven Erdelyi, who has been in charge of the dossier for his city, said Jim Beis, the Mayor of the bilingual borough Pierrefonds-Roxboro, was non-committal in terms of joining the lawsuit.
And Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi told The Suburban recently that his town has no plans "at the moment" to join the lawsuit.
"I don't know what the future holds, but at the present time, we have no immediate plans to do so," Levi said last month. "Historically, we have not been successful, and we have seen a pattern of unsuccessful municipal suits brought forward, and with this particular suit, if we would join, it would be strictly symbolic and political, because whatever the outcome of the decision would be, would apply to Hampstead as well. For this reason, we decided to sit on the sidelines."
Answering a question about the impact Bill 96 is having on municipalities, Erdelyi revealed that because of Bill 96, anglophone employees of the City of Montreal who used to do so now refuse to speak to CSL employees in English.
"That is the absurdity of two anglophones talking on the phone, but they have to speak to each other in French, because the employee on the Montreal side is worried about being reprimanded."
Asked bout the case's legal arguments, Grey told The Suburban that the search and seizure provisions of Bill 96, for instance, are very wide powers, "but I think they should be restrictively interpreted and I hope they will be, in particular, to require a warrant, which means you have to put a note before a judge why you need it, and that will restrain them considerably.
"When it comes to contracts — once the government has recognized, from the beginning, from passing Bill 101, that the bilingual status is one of the main ways of protecting the minority, in that case, it should be given a broad interpretation and the bilingualism provisions should take precedence over the general rule."
Some of the other points in the lawsuit:
• "The very nature of Law 96 demonstrates that a serious justiciable issue is raised — this legislation seeks to make French the only language used in Quebec, both in public and private matters, thereby seriously infringing the rights of any linguistic minority in the province and further impinging on the rights of the municipalities with bilingual status."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.