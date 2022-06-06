Turning up pressure on Ottawa for clean water

As Canadians living in most cities around the country enter summer with nary a thought about using clean, potable water to wash their cars, fill their pools, clean their decks and water their lawns, the Public Service Alliance of Canada is turning up the pressure on Ottawa to make good on its long-standing promise to ensure access to safe, clean water for all.
The Still Thirsty for Justice campaign is aiming at getting the Liberal government to take urgent action. “It’s been decades of empty government promises to end the water crisis in Canada,” said PSAC national president Chris Aylward. “Access to clean water is not equal in this country, and there is an urgent need for the government to take action.”
In 2015, the Liberal government promised to end all long-term water advisories on First Nation Reserves by 2021, yet there are still 33 long-term water advisories in 28 communities, primarily in Indigenous communities says PSAC. “At any given time, there are more than 100 water advisories in place for First Nations across Canada.” (While that pledge 2015 pledge commits to end long-term water advisories in federally-funded water systems, it is does not include hundreds of communities who do not have access to clean, safe water.)
PSAC’s 2016 Thirsty for Justice campaign was developed in partnership with the community of Grassy Narrows, where river water was contaminated by mercury from industrial pollution for over 50 years. All of that community was harmed by mercury poisoning, but only a small percentage received compensation for the ongoing mercury crisis, and since then, Grassy Narrows community leader Steve Fobister and former chief Simon Fobister, both featured in that campaign, died of mercury poisoning.
PSAC’s new campaign picks up their story, reminding Canadians that Grassy Narrows is only one of hundreds of communities that still do not have access to safe water. “In the last 10 years, we've had so many boil water advisories, people have learned not to trust the tap water” says Grassy Narrows activist and grandmother Judy Da Silva. “The government has to make better decisions to protect water.”
Since 2015, Ottawa invested $5.2 billion, lifting 132 long-term drinking water advisories with
34 remaining in 29 communities. Last December, the Courts approved an $8 billion settlement between Canada and certain First Nations and their members who were subject to a drinking water advisory that lasted at least one year between November 20, 1995, and June 20, 2021. The settlement includes commitments to fund construction, operation, and maintenance of infrastructure to provide First Nations and Individual Class Members with regular access to safe drinking water in their homes.
“Water is a human right,” says PSAC, “and it’s time for the Liberal government to follow through on their promise to ensure access to safe, clean water across every community in Canada.”
Check out a video about the problem at https://youtu.be/WiZuOVIY7y4
