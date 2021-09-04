The Caisse de Depot has announced that the downtown portion of the REM line from the east will include an underground tunnel beneath Rene-Levesque Blvd. from Robert Bourassa station to the intersection of Jeanne-Mance and Rene-Levesque.
Despite these plans however, criticism has arisen that the tunnel may not be long enough and that the Jeanne-Mance and Rene-Levesque intersection should be closed during construction— resulting in problems for drivers on the busy section of the boulevard. However, others believe that the tunnel could improve efficiency in public transit.
"You can connect with every line of existing subway including the future REM," said Caisse president Jean-Marc Arbaud. “That is, I believe, the main advantage.”
There were studies conducted on the feasibility of making the REM tunnel longer. But concerns about the cost and delays took that idea off the table. Mayor Valerie Plante’s administration would like to see more studies done on the project.
"We have a lot of challenges for urban integration of the REM de l’Est," said executive committee member Eric Alan Caldwell. "Those studies, the effort that we must put to find other solutions, to study them, to price them has to be done for all the REM de l’Est.”
Additionally, there are groups that are concerned about the REM train’s aesthetic look and fear that it might scar downtown’s skyline.
"I have to say we support the project but we are asking many questions about the urban integration," said Quebec Urban Planners Order's Sylvain Gariepy.
The REM project will be studied by Quebec's environmental review board in 2022.
