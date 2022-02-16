Trudeau's 'swastika' comment to Jewish MP unacceptable: B'nai Brith Canada

B'nai Brith Canada Wednesday night criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his response to a Jewish Conservative MP in the Commons that indicated she and her party colleagues support those who wave Nazi swastikas.
Some flags with swastikas had been seen during the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa, but protest spokespeople distanced themselves from those with such displays, as well as from at least one person with a Confederate flag.
In the Commons Wednesday, Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman said Trudeau was fanning “the flames of an unjustified national emergency” by referring to Freedom Convoy truckers as “racist” and “fringe.”
Trudeau responded that “Conservative Party members can stand with people who wave swastikas, they can stand with people who wave the Confederate flag. We will choose to stand with Canadians who deserve to be able to get their jobs, who need to get their lives back."
B'nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn tweeted Wednesday night that his organization "unequivocally condemns any display of swastikas. We also believe it is not acceptable to respond to a Jewish MP’s question in the House of Commons with a comment that can be perceived by Canadians as suggesting her support.
"This misperception should not be permitted to stand," he added. "We would hope the prime minister promptly addresses this matter."
