Trudeau will have blood on his hands if Afghan allies killed: interpreter

Afghan interpreter Maryam Sahar warned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that if Afghans who helped Canadian soldiers, and members of their families— including her's— are killed by the Taliban, "know that you have the blood on your hands."
Media and pundits from both sides of the ideological spectrum are criticizing President Joe Biden for the manner in which the U.S. is pulling out of Afghanistan, especially in light of conflicting messages regarding whether Americans in the region and Afghan allies can safely leave.
Trudeau has also been criticized for not doing enough to help Canada's Afghan allies, including interpreters, and for calling an election in the midst of the current chaos. The Canadian embassy in Afghanistan was evacuated.
Sahar, who served with the Canadian military, told CTV's Power Play, that she doesn't fault "my beloved Canada. know this is a generous country, I know the people are very generous," she added. "I will not fault the Canadian Armed Forces because they have been fighting very hard to get the interpreters out. The only person who is going to be responsible for the merciless murder of the interpreters in Afghanistan, that will be only the leader of this country, and that's going to be Justin Trudeau."
