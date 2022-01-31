Trudeau tests positive for COVID, responds to truckers protest

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
"This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19," he wrote on Twitter. "I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted."
Trudeau is fully vaccinated and boosted.
Trudeau's wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tested positive for COVID early in the pandemic, in 2020. One of the Prime Minister's children had tested positive a few days ago, prompting Trudeau to go into isolation. The Prime Minister announced at noon that now two of his children have tested positive. He was in an undisclosed location as the truckers protest had been taking place at Parliament Hill in Ottawa this weekend.
Trudeau also responded to the protest during his press conference noon Monday. He mostly addressed the issue of those, amongst the tens of thousands on hand, who committed acts of vandalism or flew objectionable flags, including at the Terry Fox statue and War Memorial.
"As my friend [former Justice Minister and Mount Royal MP] Irwin Cotler said, 'freedom of expression, assembly, and association are cornerstones of democracy, but Nazi symbolism, racist imagery and desecrations of war memorials are not, it is an insult to memory and truth,'" he said. "Hate can never be the answer."
Trudeau added that "we are not intimidated by those who hurl insults, abuse small business owners and steal food from the homeless. We won't give in to those who fly racist flags, we won't cave to those who engage in vandalism or dishonour the memory of our veterans."
The Prime Minister also thanked the 90 percent of truckers who are vaccinated.
