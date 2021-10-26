Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuffled his cabinet ahead of the next session of Parliament Tuesday, resulting in former Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau being out of cabinet, replaced in that position by Mélanie Joly, who had been Official Languages Minister. Reports say Garneau is expected to become an ambassador, which would mean that a by-election would have to take place in his riding just months after the MP was re-elected.
As well, Harjit Sajjan, under fire in relation to sexual misconduct allegations in the Canadian military, is demoted to Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development. Anita Anand, who was public services and procurement minister, takes over National Defense.
Trudeau tweeted that his new team will "work to keep you safe, finish the fight against COVID-19, make housing more affordable, address climate change, create good jobs, walk the path of reconciliation, and build a better future for everyone."
The new cabinet has 39 members, and only seven are remaining in their current positions.
The other ministers, continuing and new:
• As expected, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland remains in her position.
• Montreal MP David Lametti remains Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada.
• Patty Hadju moves from health and becomes Minister of Indigenous services.
• Montreal MP Marc Miller is the new Crown-Indigenous relations minister, replacing Carolyn Bennett.
• Jean-Yves Duclos is the new Health Minister and Carolyn Bennett becomes his associate minister of health and is Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, a new portfolio.
• Bill Blair is President of Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, and Marco Mendicino will handle public safety. Sean Fraser replaces Mendicino as immigration, refugees and citizenship minister.
• Mark Holland, formerly chief government whip, becomes Government House Leader role.
• Bardish Chagger, who was Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, has been shuffled out of cabinet.
• Steven Guilbeault becomes the new Environment Minister, replacing Jonathan Wilkinson who is moving to Natural Resources.
• Omar Alghabra remains Minister of Transport.
• Anita Anand is Minister of National Defence
• Marie-Claude Bibeau is Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.
• Randy Boissonnault is Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance.
• Phillipe Champagne is Minister of Innovation, Science and Commerce.
• Mona Fortier is President, Treasury Board.
• Karina Gould is Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.
• Ahmed Hussen is Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion.
• Gudie Hutchings is Minister of Rural Economic Development.
• Marci Ien is Minister of Women, Gender Equality and Youth.
• Helena Jaczek is Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.
• Kamal Khera is Minister of Seniors.
• Dominic Leblanc is Minister of intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.
• Diane Lebouthillier is Minister of National Revenue.
• Lawrence MacAulay is Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence.
• Joyce Murray is Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.
• Mary Ng is Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development.
• Seamus O’Regan Jr. is Minister of Labour.
• Ginette Petitpas Taylor becomes Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.
• Carla Qualtrough is Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion.
• Pablo Rodriguez is Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant.
• Pascale St-Onge is Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec.
• Filomena Tassi is Minister of Public Services and Procurement.
• Dan Vandal is Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.