Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has rejected Premier François Legault's call for all immigration powers, save that regarding refugees, to be transferred to Quebec.
Legault is expected to make the immigration jurisdiction issue a major part of his campaign for this October's provincial election.
"A country must certainly continue to have a say in its immigration," Trudeau told the media Tuesday.
Legault had made the call for almost complete control of immigration, including that of family reunification which is handled by Ottawa, during the CAQ's annual convention this past weekend.
Trudeau's Quebec lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez told the media that "Quebec already has the tools to choose a very large majority of its immigrants."
National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier told the media that "it's important to respect jurisdictions, and we can't just do it when it suits us."
