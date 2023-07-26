Prime Minister Justin Trudeau conducted a major cabinet shuffle Wednesday July 26, with some major names losing their ministries, among them some who announced they will not be running for re-election.
Initial reports just before 10 a.m. indicate that, to the surprise of no one, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendocino is being shuffled out, in the aftermath of the controversy over serial murderer and rapist Paul Bernardo being moved to a medium security prison in Quebec.
Also shuffled out are Justice Minister David Lametti, from Montreal, and Treasury Board President Mona Fortier. Four others also out of cabinet, who conformed they will not be running again, are Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, Fisheries and Oceans Minister Joyce Murray, Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek, and Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett. Defense Minister Anita Anand is moving to Treasury Board and she will be replaced by Bill Blair.
Initial reports also say Pablo Rodriguez is moving from Heritage to Transport and Pascale St-Onge is moving from Sport to Heritage. Expected newcomers to cabinet include Burnaby North-Seymour, MP Terry Beech, Ontario MP Rechie Valdez, Kanata-Carleton MP Jenna Sudds, York Centre MP Ya'ara Saks and Quebec MP Soraya Martinez Ferrada.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland; Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, and Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault will maintain their cabinet positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.