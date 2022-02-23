Trudeau lifts Emergencies Act

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Feb. 23 that he is lifting the Emergencies Act regarding the truckers protests, just days after it was approved in the House of Commons with Liberal and NDP support.
"Today, we are ready to confirm that the situation is no longer an emergency," Trudeau told a press conference Wednesday afternoon. "We are confident that existing laws and bylaws are now sufficient to keep people safe."
Trudeau said the Act was invoked to restore "peace and order in our streets and restore confidence in our institutions — that was top of mind."
He also announced that a joint committee of parliamentarians will be struck to review the emergency declaration.
"Within 60 days, there will be an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the Emergencies Act being invoked. It will look at how we got there and why it was required. It could look at policing and the funding, influence and disinformation that supported the illegal blockades and occupations, both foreign and domestic."
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association, which launched a legal case against the invoking of the Act, welcomed Trudeau's decision.
"It is overdue," the CCLA tweeted. "From the outset, however, we have stated that the government did not meet the legal thresholds set out in the Emergencies Act. We continue to believe that there was an insufficient legal basis for resort to the Emergencies Act and that the orders the government passed under this legislation were unconstitutional."
The organization added that "we also continue to believe that it's important for the courts to comment on the legal threshold and constitutional issues so as to guide the actions of future governments. Even though the orders are no longer in force, Canadians are left with the precedent.
"We will be consulting with our counsel over the next few days to determine what the next steps are in our litigation, but at this time we will continue our case."
Interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen tweeted, "the PM was wrong to invoke the Emergencies Act and wrong to continue it Monday night. Nothing has changed except maybe his polling numbers. The question still remains — when will he lift the unscientific mandates and restrictions?"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.