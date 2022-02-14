Trudeau invokes Emergencies Act

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act for 30 days Monday afternoon to give authorities added powers to deal with anti-vaccine mandate protesters, despite statements from several premiers that they do not want it applied in their provinces.
"This is not a peaceful protest... this has disrupted the lives of too many Canadians, and at borders, the blockades are harming our economy," Trudeau said. "There are serious challenges to law enforcement's ability to effectively enforce the law."
The Prime Minister said the invocation of the Act "supplements the provincial and territorial capacity to address the blockades and occupations.The scope of these measures will be time-limited, geographically targeted, as well as reasonable and proportionate to the threats they are meant to address. It will be used to strengthen and support law enforcement agencies at all levels across the country. This is about keeping Canadians safe, protecting people's jobs and restoring confidence in our institutions."
Trudeau added that the police "will be given more tools to restore order in places where public assemblies can constitute illegal and dangerous activities, such as blockades and occupations. These tools include strengthening their ability to impose fines or imprisonment. The government will designate, secure and protect places and infrastructure that are critical to our economy and people's jobs, including border crossings and airports.”
"We cannot and will not allow illegal, dangerous activities to continue. It will also allow the government to make sure essential services are rendered, such as towing vehicles blocking roads. Financial institutions will be authorized or directed to render essential services to help address the situation, including by regulating and prohibiting the use of property to fund or support illegal blockades. It will enable the RCMP to enforce municipal bylaws and provincial offences where required." Financial institutions will be able to freeze the accounts of those funding blockades.
Trudeau said the Emergencies Act does not involve calling in the military, suspending fundamental rights or overrriding the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.Protest organizers have said they will stand their ground, and have asked law enforcement not to enforce Trudeau's orders. Quebec Premier François Legault told a press conference Monday that invoking the Act in Quebec could put "oil on the fire," and that the province's police can control protests.Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe tweeted that "the illegal blockades must end, but police already have sufficient tools to enforce the law and clear the blockades, as they did over the weekend in Windsor.
"Therefore, Saskatchewan does not support the Trudeau government invoking the Emergencies Act. If the federal government does proceed with this measure, I would hope it would only be invoked in provinces that request it, as the legislation allows."
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said Monday that "at this point for the federal government to reach in over top of us without offering anything, in particular, would frankly be unhelpful."
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said Monday: "I am not currently satisfied the Emergencies Act should be applied in Manitoba. Winnipeg’s situation is dramatically different from the one in Ottawa. The Emerson border situation is very different than the one faced in Windsor."
