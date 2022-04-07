Trudeau government unveils 2022 federal budget

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the 2022 federal budget Thursday.
The budget includes billions in spending for the next five years which the government says will "create jobs and prosperity."
More specifically, $9.5 billion is proposed to be spent in 2022-23 and $32 billion over the next five years, and more than $2 billion is expected to come in through revenue-generating efforts. The overall deficit is estimated to be $113.8 billion for the 2021-22 fiscal year, lower than the estimated $144.5 billion. The 2022-23 deficit is estimated to be $52.8 billion.
“Budget 2022 is about growing our economy, creating good jobs, and building a Canada where nobody gets left behind," Freeland stated. "Our plan is responsible and considered, and it is going to mean more homes and good-paying jobs for Canadians; cleaner air and cleaner water for our children; and a stronger and more resilient economy for years to come.”
Some of the measures, according to a government statement:
• "Doubling the construction of new homes in the next decade."
• As well, "$4 billion in the next five years for 100,000 homes in cities, and $2.7 billion for low-cost and co-op housing."
• "A Tax-Free First Home Savings Account and a doubling of the First-Time Home Buyers’ Tax Credit."
• "A new Housing Accelerator Fund that will target the creation of 100,000 net new housing units in the next five years."
• "More than $3 billion in funding to make zero-emission vehicles more affordable and build a national network of charging stations."
• "Investments to protect land, lakes, and oceans."
• "The creation of the Canada Growth Fund to help attract tens of billions of dollars in private capital towards building a net-zero economy by 2050.."
• "$5.3 billion over five years to provide dental care for Canadians with family incomes of less than $90,000 annually, starting with under 12-year-olds in 2022, expanding to under 18-year-olds, seniors, and persons living with a disability in 2023, and with full implementation by 2025. The program would be restricted to families with an income of less than $90,000 annually, with no co-pays for those under $70,000 annually in income." This was part of the arrangement between the Liberals and the NDP to keep the minority government in power until 2025.
• "$3.8 billion to implement Canada’s first Critical Minerals Strategy."
• "$11 billion in additional funding to continue to support Indigenous children and their families, and help Indigenous communities continue to grow and shape their futures."
• "More than $8 billion in new funding to better equip the Canadian Armed Forces, strengthen Canada’s contributions to our core alliances like NATO and NORAD, and reinforce Canada’s cyber security."
• "Further support for Ukraine and its people in the face of Russia’s illegal invasion, including up to $1 billion in new loan resources to the Ukrainian government through a new Administered Account for Ukraine at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and an additional $500 million in military aid."
• "A temporary Canada Recovery Dividend, representing a one-time 15 per cent tax on the 2021 taxable income above $1 billion of Canada’s largest banking and life insurers’ groups, to help support Canada’s broader recovery."
• "A permanent 1.5 percentage point increase in the corporate income tax rate of banking and life insurance groups on taxable income above $100 million."
• Also, "$900 million over five years to fight online foreign disinformation."
Conservative Party leader Candice Bergen and Gérard Deltell, Conservative Shadow Minister for Innovation, Science and Industry, said the budget is "not responsible,
“This is an NDP budget," they stated. "It is a budget funded by Canadians suffering from inflation. Canadians need a break and they didn’t get one from the NDP-Liberal budget today. Today we were looking for controlled spending to control inflation, tax breaks for Canadians, and substantial action on increasing housing supply. The budget failed Canadians on all of these.
“Canadians are worse off today than they were six years ago. Families struggling to pay their bills have been let down. Families trying to buy a house have been let down. Not one house will be built or bought this year under these NDP-Liberal programs.... The NDP-Liberal government has doubled down on their uncontrolled spending and higher taxes. Instead of tax breaks for Canadians, Trudeau is using inflation revenue to grow the government. To control inflation, you have to control spending. They have failed. Trudeau continues a tax-and-spend agenda to satisfy the NDP.... Canadians have had enough.”
