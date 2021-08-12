Trudeau expected to call federal election Sunday for Sept. 20

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

 YouTube

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to call a Sept. 20 federal election on Sunday, four sources told the Reuters news agency.

The sources say he wants approval for his plans to battle COVID-19.

The election call rumours have been intensifying lately, especially in light of positive poll numbers for Trudeau. There have also been numerous federal funding announcements in recent weeks.

Trudeau currently has a minority government as a result of the 2019 election.

joel@thesuburban.com

(1) comment

Cat45
Cat45

If this moron gets re elected then Canadians deserve a bad government

Report Add Reply

