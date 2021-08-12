Trudeau expected to call federal election Sunday for Sept. 20

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to call a Sept. 20 federal election on Sunday, four sources told the Reuters news agency.
The sources say he wants approval for his plans to battle COVID-19.
The election call rumours have been intensifying lately, especially in light of positive poll numbers for Trudeau. There have also been numerous federal funding announcements in recent weeks.
Trudeau currently has a minority government as a result of the 2019 election.
(1) comment
If this moron gets re elected then Canadians deserve a bad government
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.