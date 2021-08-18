Trudeau denounces anti-Semitic vandalism of election signs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denounced the anti-Semitic vandalism of the election signs of Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather and Outremont MP Rachel Bendayan.
One Housefather sign and two Bendayan signs were daubed with swastikas. Trudeau told the media he was "disgusted" and "angry."
The desecration of election signs, including with swastikas, has been a feature of past elections, including that of Myriam Ishak, candidate of the Conservative party in Pierrefonds-Dollard in 2019.
This year, anti-Semitic hate crimes rose sharply, especially during the recent Israel-Hamas conflict, including two young men yelling threats in Côte St. Luc and many other incidents.
Housefather wrote on Facebook that "it’s a terrible shame to see that antisemitism has infiltrated the campaign on only its third day.
"While I am deeply disappointed to see my poster defaced with a swastika, I will continue to be a forceful advocate for the Jewish community and nothing is going to stop me, certainly not this."
Bendayan wrote that "whatever your political views, spreading hateful and violent messages is not the way to go.
"We’ve seen the road that the politics of the far right leads us to in the U.S. and around the world. That is not us. That is not our Canada."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.