Trudeau defends use of Emergencies Act

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a press conference Monday that it was necessary for him to enact the Emergencies Act to deal with protesters in Ottawa and blockades.
Polls indicated most Canadians supported the use of the Act, but the Canadian Civil Liberties Association is legally challenging the decision, saying the situation did not meet the threshold that made it necessary to invoke the measure.
Also, there has been some controversy surrounding police actions, including an elderly woman who was injured as a police horse passed through protesters. The NDP supports the use of the Emergencies Act, but the Conservatives do not.
Trudeau, who was accompanied at the press conference by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Justice Minister David Lametti and other Ministers, said, "we didn't want to use the Emergencies Act, it's never something to turn to without serious consideration.
"But after weeks of dangerous and unlawful activities, after weeks of people being harassed in their neighbourhoods and small businesses forced to close, and after billions of dollars were stalled in trade, putting people's jobs and livelihoods at risk, after the National War Memorial was desecrated, after evidence of increased ideologically motivated violent extremist activity across the country, after a flood of misinformation and disinformation washed over Canada, including from foreign sources, after these illegal blockades and occupations received disturbing amounts of foreign funding to destabilize Canada's democracy, it became clear local and provincial authorities needed more tools to restore order and keep people safe."
Trudeau added that invoking the Act is "not something we ever want to see again."
In terms of freezing funding of supporters of the protesters as part of the Emergencies Act, Freeland said the RCMP has given financial institutions names of leaders and organizers of the protest "and of people whose trucks were part of occupations and blockades.
"That is the only information the RCMP has given to financial institutions. It's important for everyone to be clear that these measures applied only as of Feb. 15. And for anyone who is concerned that their accounts may have been frozen because of their participation in these illegal blockades and occupation, the way to get your account unfrozen is to stop being part of the blockade and occupation.
"These measures were put in place to disrupt illegal activity in Canada."
The vote on the Emergencies Act takes place Monday night in the Commons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.