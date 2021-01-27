Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is considering this week new measures to deter and even restrict altogether air travel from outside of Canada.
One is a request from Quebec Premier François Legault to — in an effort to prevent increased cases of COVID-19 — require returning travelers to quarantine for 14 days in local designated hotels, at their expense.
Trudeau and Legault are generally discouraging Canadians not to travel for non-essential reasons even within Canada “I think it’s clear that if we tell eventual travellers that they will have to pay two weeks for a room in a hotel when coming back, I think we will have a lot less travellers,” Legault told the media. “Right now the quarantine for these people is not enough guarantee for the protection of the Quebec workers.”
The Premier has also said he does not want to see a repeat of last year — travellers returning infected and spreading COVID following March break. Trudeau is also discussing with the new Biden administration about closing the loophole that allows non-essential air travel, but not car travel, across the Canada-U.S. border.
“We could be bringing in new measures that significantly impede your ability to return to Canada at any given moment without warning,” Trudeau has warned in recent days.
On the other hand, reports say that airlines argue travellers only make up two percent of COVID cases.
Montreal Public Health director Dr. Mylène Drouin told the media that “we have cases that are imported from travelers, but it’s not an important proportion of our new cases.
At least teo other restrictions in Quebec appeared not to have a scientific basis. The province’s Public Health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda said last year he did not recommend to the provincial government the closure of restaurants, which is still in effect and he also said that there was no “medical or scientific data” to support curfews.
