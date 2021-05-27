Trudeau apologizes to Italian-Canadians for WWII internment

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a formal apology on behalf of Canada Thursday, partially in Italian, for the internment of Italian-Canadians during World II and their identification as enemy aliens.
"During the Second World War, 31,000 Italian Canadians were labelled 'enemy aliens,' and then finger-printed, scrutinized, and forced to report to local registrars once a month," the Prime Minister told the Commons. "Just over 600 men were arrested and sent to internment camps, and four women were detained and sent to jail. They were business owners, workers, and doctors. They were fathers, daughters, and friends.
Trudeau added that "when the authorities came to their door, when they were detained, there were no formal charges, no ability to defend themselves in an open and fair trial, no chance to present or rebut evidence. Yet still, they were taken away to Petawawa or to Fredericton, to Kananaskis or to Kingston.
"These are stories that have gone untold for far too long, stories that have been silenced by shame and fear. This is injustice that has laid heavy on far too many generations.
The Prime Minister pointed out that while Canada declared war on Italy on June 10, 1940, "Canada did not also have to declare war on Italian Canadians.
"To stand up to the Italian regime that had sided with Nazi Germany, that was right. But to scapegoat law-abiding Italian Canadians, that was wrong....The policy of internment was wrong. It went against the values we had gone to war to defend. It went against the values that Italian Canadians would have enlisted to protect, despite the fact that members of their family had been interned in these camps. And it went against the values that made our country strong – fairness, due process, equality in the justice system – all of which would later be enshrined in our Charter.
"It is time to make amends. I rise in this House today, to issue an official apology on behalf of the Government of Canada for the internment of Italian Canadians during the Second World War."
