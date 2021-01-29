Trudeau announces new quarantine rules for returning Canadian travellers

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday new COVID-19-related developments and restrictions to air travel. The Prime Minister pointed out that there is already a two-week compulsory quarantine period required of returning travellers.
"We now demand that a negative test result be provided for the return," he said. "Based on the data we have available, fewer than two percent of COVID-19 cases are linked to Canadians coming back to the country. This is proof that our current measures are working. "However, as I've already said, even one case is a case too many. Particularly, now, we must take into account the new variants of the virus. We are therefore announcing additional measures."
One new measure is that, beginning the first week of February, "all international passenger flights must land only at the airports in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal. As well, "in addition to the pre-boarding test we already require, in the coming weeks, we will be introducing mandatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing at the airport for people returning to Canada. Travellers will then have to wait for up to three days at an approved hotel for their test results, at their own expense, which is expected to be more than $2,000."
The Prime Minister said the $2,000 amount relates, in part, to the cost of the test and the extra expenses borne by hotels to ensure the safety of their employees. Trudeau explained that those with negative test results "will then be able to quarantine at home under significantly increased surveillance and enforcement.
"Those with positive tests will be immediately required to quarantine in designated government facilities to make sure they're not carrying variants of potential concern." The Prime Minister also announced that Air Canada, Air Transat, Sunwing and Westjet, starting Jan. 31, are cancelling flights to Mexico and the Caribbean, until April 30.
"We appreciate their leadership," Trudeau said. "Now is not the time to be flying."
The Prime Minister did not mention, as part of his announcement, the sun destination of Florida.
Premier François Legault, who called for stricter measures related to travel, wrote on Twitter that he was satisfied with the announced measures.
"We will finally be able to ensure better control of people returning from abroad," he added.
