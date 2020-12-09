Trudeau Airport pilot project will offer some rapid COVID screening tests

Passengers at Trudeau Airport will soon be offered a rapid COVID-19 screening process, ADM Aéroports de Montréal and the Biron Health Group Inc announced this week.
The pilot project will “test a new rapid screening process for COVID-19 on departures from YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport to destinations requiring a negative result medical certificate for admission to their territory,” the two organizations announced. “These antigenic tests will make it possible to perform certified and rapid tests within 15 minutes.”
The first to have access to the service, by reservation, will be “travellers whose final destination is metropolitan France and who are taking a flight served by Air Canada, the initial partner of the project; Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines or Air Transat. Other destinations could be added to the pilot project. The screening will be carried out by Biron professionals in an area set aside for this purpose on the departures level of the airport terminal.”
ADM said their pilot project is part of others being conducted to “reduce the 14-day quarantine period imposed on travellers entering Canada. ADM is in discussions to eventually offer the same type of tests to arriving passengers.”
Some facts:
• “The pilot project will start on Dec. 15 and will last for an initial period of eight weeks.”
• “The test using a nasal swab will be minimally intrusive and offered at a cost of $149.”
• “The antigenic test used by Biron is approved by Health Canada and recognized in France.”
• “Tests are available by reservation only. Only passengers authorized to travel to France will be able to book an appointment.”
• “Passengers authorized to travel to metropolitan France also have the option of going to a Biron service point, or to call the laboratory of their choice within 72 hours prior to their departure to obtain their negative screening certificate via a standard test (PCR) or will be required to be tested upon arrival in France at the airport.”
• “All passengers participating in the pilot project will nevertheless need to continue to observe the mandatory quarantine period upon their return to Canada.”
• “It is recommended that passengers check the travel restrictions in effect in their destination country. For more details on the terms and conditions of the project: https://yulsatisfaction.admtl.com/hc/en-ca/.”
“The measures deployed as part of the Travel with Confidence program at YUL, such as taking temperatures and setting up health checkpoints at the three entrances to our terminal, have already proven to be effective,” stated Philippe Rainville, President and CEO of ADM Aéroports de Montréal. “However, it is essential that further initiatives are put forward by airports, airlines and public health teams to ensure that travel is resumed. The pilot screening test project improves the procedures already in place and represents a decisive step in ensuring the safest possible travel for passengers. The industry must be innovative and adapt to a new reality, and ADM is proud to be contributing to this effort together with its partners.”
