The Montreal police are investigating after receiving a 911 call about a truck on fire at about 2 a.m. Saturday at Somerset near Keller in the northern part of St. Laurent.
There have been several instances in recent years of cars being set on fire in the borough. Three car fires that took place in one night were investigated in September 2020.
According to reports, in the latest incident, firefighters were on the scene first, followed by police. Aswell, a person was seen setting the fire and a gas can was found at the scene.
The arson squad is investigating. No one was injured.
