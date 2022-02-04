Troublemakers not associated with Freedom Convoy: Former RCMP officer

Former RCMP officer and a Freedom Convoy 2022 spokesperson Daniel Bulford told a press conference in Ottawa that individuals causing trouble during the ongoing protest in that city are not associated with the truckers anti-vaccine mandate movement. Bulford, who resigned from the RCMP after 15 years because of the federal vaccine mandate, said safety has been the main concern of the protesters, including enabling emergency vehicle access.
"My primary concern is individuals or groups with the potential to deliberately instigate conflict with the Freedom Convoy movement in order to discredit the movement," Bulford said. "We've seen circulating messaging in the media and social media about people associated with the Freedom Convoy 2022 being arrested and charged.
The activist added that "I have it on very reliable information that people from the movement were not associated and that offences related to property damage and an assault [the morning of Feb. 3] committed by agitators were witnessed and reported by a trucker and one of our volunteer security personnel. This was reported and handled by the Ottawa Police service."
Bulford said he has personally seen "our truckers and supporters of the movement feeding the homeless, for free, right on Wellington, filling their backpacks; truckers taking a whole trailer full of food down to a homeless shelter, maintaining cleanliness of city streets, including picking up discarded masks all over the ground; centralized garbage collection, shovelling snow at the War Memorial and the Terry Fox statue [which were reported as having been urinated on and defaced, respectively], providing security for those two locations. I've even seen people have tents set upright by the Terry Fox statue to protect it.
"I expect that that level of commitment to the City of Ottawa and respecting our traditions in this country is just getting started."
