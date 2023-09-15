A new report from the Association For Canadian Studies says Montrealers are unique to the extent that they can speak three languages, and that ability is due to the children and grandchildren of immigrants, especially teenagers and very young adults.
"Montreal allophones "demonstrate extraordinarily high rates of intergenerational language transmission as children and grandchildren of immigrants persist in the knowledge of three languages," the analysis of 2021 Statistics Canada figures says. "Three-language knowledge is common amongst second and third generation allophones age 15-24. Montreal allophones' trilingualism jumps considerably as of the age of 15."
Of total Montreal populations whose first language is neither English nor French, 74.2 percent of Romanians know English and French, as do 74 percent of Italians, 60 percent of Portuguese, 56.8 percent of Greeks, 56.7 percent of Russians, 53.6 percent of those whose first language is Spanish and 53.2 percent whose first language is Arabic.
Those percentages jump significantly when just counting those who are between the ages of 15 and 24 and know English and French— those whose first language is Armenian (98 percent), Greek (96 percent), Polish (95 percent), Tamil and Punjabi (94 percent), Romanian (93 percent) and so on.
The Suburban, noting the high rate of knowledge of French amongst ethnic groups, recently sought a breakdown from Statistics Canada regarding its claim that in 2021, of 4,344,550 Quebecers who could speak English, "445,575 people could converse in English, but not in French." After several weeks, we have not received a response.
Association president Jack Jedwab wrote in his organization's latest report that "very often language debates get cast in Quebec in zero sum terms with more English implying less French especially in Montreal.
"More recently a Statistics Canada study pointed to the expansion of English language knowledge principally amongst Quebec francophones, which was construed by some observers as a threat to the condition of the French language. In effect, it was as it had been described elsewhere as an increase in the degree of bilingualism. The subject of bilingualism has been controversial of late, though it’s widely seen as an asset for Quebecers."
But Jedwab adds that a 2021 Statistics Canada census indicates not only a rise in bilingualism, but of trilingualism and multlingualism, "a phenomenon driven by Quebec’s growing allophone population.
"The majority of the country’s trilingual population live in the Montreal region and the continued growth of such individuals is supported by Quebec’s immigration policies which include a higher percentage of persons who know both French and English with another language as their mother tongue."
Some other points in Jedwab's report:
• Quebec's rate of trilingualism rose from 11 percent in 2011 to 13.2 percent in 2021, a 30 percent increase, and the 2021 Quebec numbers represent 70 percent of Canada's total trilingual population. In comparison, trilingualism in the rest of Canada outside Quebec increased from 2.2 percent in 2011 to 2.3 percent in 2021.
• More than half of Canada’s trilingual population "resides in the Montreal Metropolitan Region as more than one in five Montrealers (904,595 out of 4.2 million) speak at least three languages."
• Just over 50 percent of Quebec's allophones speak three languages or more, "with Gatineau and Montreal leading the way."
• "Montreal anglophone bilingualism begins prior to age 15 and the rate of trilingualism likely emerges from ethnic mixing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.